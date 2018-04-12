4 Boise-area correctional officers accused of using jobs to aid drug traffickers

Several correctional officers with the Idaho Department of Correction have been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and accused of using their positions to aid in drug trafficking, according to a press release from the attorney’s office.
Timothy Landon, 35, of Boise, faces two counts of conspiracy to aid and bet the distribution of controlled substances, and one count of possession and transportation of contraband cigarettes. Boisean Richard McCollough, 36, faces one count of conspiracy to aid and abet the distribution of controlled substances, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of distribution of cocaine.
Eric Thompson, 38, of Star, is charged with one count of conspiracy to aid and abet the distribution of controlled substances, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of distribution of cocaine. Finally, 35-year-old Robert Wallin, of Boise, is charged with one count of conspiracy to aid and abet the distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession and transportation of contraband cigarettes.
The attorney’s office said the case “arose out of the defendants’ willingness to participate in a large-scale drug trafficking organization and to use their positions as IDOC employees to assist in illegal activity. “
If convicted, each man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine for each aiding and abetting charge, as well as for cocaine distribution. The firearm charges could add an additional five years in prison, as would the contraband charges.
In addition, a former IDOC correctional officer was charged in a separate indictment in conjunction with a former IDOC inmate and a Meridian woman, all three of whom are accused of extortion and a plan to smuggle contraband through an IDOC prison facility.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the FBI has been investigation corruption among IDOC correctional officers at the department’s request. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the department to request the investigation.
The circumstances around the charges against Landon, McCollough, Thompson and Wallin weren’t initially clear.
