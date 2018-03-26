Jarad Webb
Nampa officer suspended, charged with possession of drugs and false police report

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

March 26, 2018 11:42 AM

A Nampa Police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a criminal investigation against him, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.

Jarad Layne Webb, 39, was arrested Monday morning in Star on a warrant out of Ada County. Patrick Orr, a spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, said Webb faces two charges: a felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

Webb’s felony charge alleges that he obtained an undisclosed controlled substance “by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge,” such as a false prescription, for example.

The circumstances surrounding Webb’s arrest weren’t immediately clear.

NPD spokesman Tim Riha said in the release that officials were “made aware of a criminal case against a police officer of this department being investigated by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.”

Nampa police declined to comment further on the investigation or the possible ramifications for the officer. NPD said it does not tolerate “conduct unbecoming a police officer or violations of the Idaho Peace Officers Code of Ethics.”

As of late Monday morning, Webb remained in the Canyon County Jail with a $50,000 bond because of the Ada County warrant.

