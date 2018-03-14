Boise man arrested using another person’s ID, Social Security number, police say

Police arrested a Boise man on Tuesday whom they believe attempted to fraudulently open a credit line in a retail store using another person’s identification.
A retail loss prevention employee alerted Boise police that a man wanted on five separate warrants was inside a store near Chinden Boulevard and Eagle Road. Police did not specify the store involved.
Officers found the suspect, Tyler Campbell, in the parking lot of the store and arrested him. Campbell, 33, was allegedly found to be in possession of another person’s identification card, Social Security card and checkbook.
In his car, officers also discovered a baggie containing a crystal-like substance, and a glass smoking pipe with residue in it. Police say the substance tentatively tested positive for meth.
Never miss a local story.
Officers transported Campbell to the Ada County Jail, where he was held on five felonies: suspicion of grand theft, burglary, forgery, possession of a financial transaction card and possession of a controlled substance. Campbell also faces several misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of contempt of court and two probation violations.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments