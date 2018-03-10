Meridian man charged with child sex abuse after high school locker room break-in

Meridian police have arrested Andrew D. Kim, 23, of Meridian, in connection with an incident that allegedly happened Wednesday in the girls’ locker room at Rocky Mountain High School.
Kim turned himself into police after a family member recognized him from surveillance video and encouraged him to come forward, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.
Kim was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child under 16, for causing the child to witness a sexual act, and burglary for entering the school intending to commit a felony.
Both charges are felonies in Idaho.
Kim is currently on supervised probation for video voyeurism, Meridian police said, so they also booked him on a charge of felony probation violation.
Court records from Ada County show an Andrew D. Kim pleaded guilty in 2015 to one count of video voyeurism.
The police department said Idaho Probation and Parole and the West Ada School District helped with the investigation.
Calls to a spokesman for the school district Saturday were not returned.
Rocky Mountain High School’s principal sent an email to parents Saturday morning saying that school officials had become “aware of a stranger on Rocky Mountain High School’s campus who was seen on school security cameras. Of most concern, the individual entered the women’s locker room between second and third period.”
At the time, the email said, the suspect hadn’t been identified.
The announcements from the principal and police did not provide more details about what occurred.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
