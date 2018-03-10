Boise man arrested for Friday knife fight on Vista

Saturday night is not alright for fighting — not even if you’re Elton John. Neither is Friday afternoon.
That’s why police say they arrested Boise resident Vincent T. Williams, 36.
Police got a call about 4:15 p.m. Friday about an assault with a deadly weapon in a parking lot on the 3300 block of South Vista Avenue. They arrived to find two victims with stab wounds in their upper bodies. Williams allegedly used a knife to stab the men, according to the Boise Police Department.
The victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.
Detectives from the Boise PD Violent Crimes Unit found evidence of a fight between Williams and two men in a maintenance building near the parking lot. The men all knew each other, police said.
Williams was arrested and booked into Ada County Jail on two felony counts of aggravated battery.
