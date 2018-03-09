One driver’s attempt to flee police ended when he hit a fire hydrant, officers say

After failing to stop for police on Friday afternoon, a motorist fled officers in a vehicle, eventually crashing into a fire hydrant, Boise police officials said.
Police have not identified the driver.
The interaction with police began around 2:45 p.m. near Main and North Garden streets when officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had no license plates.
The driver did not stop and eventually drove at a high speed down Fairview Avenue. Officers did not pursue him and lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, officers were dispatched to a report of a car that crashed into a fire hydrant on West Fairview Avenue and South 25th Street. The driver had run from the scene.
Officers quickly responded and searched the area. With help from multiple citizens, police said they were able to find the man hiding in a nearby backyard. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the hospital and charges are pending, police said.
No one else was injured in the accident.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
