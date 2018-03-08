19 months after violent carjacking, Boise man could remain in prison for life

Courtney Feider stood in court March 2, trembling as she read a statement that she'd been preparing for weeks. After 19 months of reliving the violent crime against her, she wants it to be over.
“(Each hearing) is ripping the wound open each time I’m in the room with Kenny McDonald, knowing Kenny McDonald is behind me over my shoulder the same way he was before he attacked me,” Feider said, her voice steady but her hands trembling.
In August 2016, McDonald carjacked Feider and assaulted her, beating her with a handgun and leaving her in need of 13 staples in her scalp. He also brandished the gun at two bondsmen and ultimately was arrested in Canyon County days later after starting a standoff with police.
After a year and a half of court proceedings, Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced McDonald, 44, to 17-years-to-life in prison. In December, McDonald had entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to felony robbery and entering a “not guilty” plea to four other felony charges: unlawful possession of a weapon by a convict, two counts of aggravated assault and an enhancement for using a deadly weapon in an assault.
From the date of sentencing, McDonald had 42 days to appeal the judge’s ruling. It will take as much as 90 days for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office to calculate and submit a request to a judge for the amount of restitution that he owes Feider, adding to a case that Feider said has shaken her family, her life and her small business.
At sentencing, prosecutors revisited McDonald’s criminal history, including a prior assault conviction from Oregon in 1998 for beating a man with rocks and beer bottles. And though Feider decried the multiple continuances filed on McDonald’s behalf, his lawyer, Daniel Lorello, said McDonald “never once wanted to put her through a trial.”
Instead, Lorello said, the trial delays were due to myriad issues — a 300-page pre-sentence investigation that Lorello and McDonald were required to read, delays on DNA evidence testing and more.
“Miss Feider is troubled by the delay in the case, and I can see why she would be,” Lorello said prior to sentencing. “It’s a terrible thing to relive.”
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
