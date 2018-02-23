3 children taken by their mother may be in danger, police say. Have you seen them?

Boise police said Friday that they are searching for an 8-year-old girl and two boys, ages 6 and 9, who were taken by their mother and are in potential danger of neglect.
The three siblings went missing after Courtney Thomas, 26, picked them up unplanned from their caregiver Feb. 14. The children don’t live with Thomas and she does not have primary custody, so police are asking for help locating them and say the children are in danger of neglect and abuse.
Thomas is believed to be traveling with her boyfriend, Cody Williams, 26.
The family was last known to be living out of a van, and the children have not been to school for a week.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas, Williams and the three children, and call police if they are seen.
Information gathered indicates that the adults are known to travel between Caldwell, Nampa and Boise. They’re driving a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Astro Van with Idaho license plate 1A 6R469.
Boise police received a tip Thursday that the children might be in danger. During an investigation they found evidence indicating that the adults are not equipped to take care of the children and that there are previous reports of abuse.
Police did not offer the children’s names.
Anyone with information is asked to call 208-377-6790 or in an emergency call 911. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.
