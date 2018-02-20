Charges pending against driver who struck motorcyclist in Boise, police say

A motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries from being struck by a car in a Boise Bench intersection Saturday is now stable and expected to survive, police say.
Information about the man, including his name, age and city of residence, has not been released.
The 31-year-old woman who struck the motorcyclist is facing charges, police said. Boise police have forwarded their investigation to prosecutors. They have not released the driver’s name.
The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rose Hill Street and South Roosevelt Street.
The woman was driving a Subaru Impreza east on Rose Hill, and the motorcyclist was traveling south on Roosevelt Street. The preliminary investigation found that the Subaru driver ran a red light, and the motorcyclist had the right of way.
No information was immediately available on whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, or if the driver of the car was injured.
