Former Boise priest due in court Monday on 11 felonies, most of them sex charges

A retired Boise priest is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon on 11 felony charges, according to Ada County Jail officials, the majority of which appear to be sex crimes against a minor.

W. Thomas Faucher, 72, was arrested Friday, according to a press release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. He remained in jail on Sunday afternoon, officials said, and no bond had been set for the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church priest.

According to jail officials, Faucher is schedule to appear in Ada County Court at 1:30 p.m. to be arraigned. Faucher will be informed of the charges against him and asked to enter a plea.

Though the AG’s office declined to elaborate on the charges against Faucher, Ada County Jail records show he faces 10 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child and one felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The sexual exploitation law he’s charged under includes a range of crimes, from possessing or sharing “sexually exploitative material” to actually being involved in creating such materials.

Faucher, who has been retired for 3 years, has a long history in the Treasure Valley as a priest, activist and canon lawyer. Read more on his history here.