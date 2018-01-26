Police investigate report of armed robbery at Boise State

Boise police are investigating a report of an armed robbery in a parking lot at Boise State University Thursday night.
Police were called to the campus at 9:45 p.m.
The victim told police they were approached by a man in the east parking lot of the stadium at Broadway and University. The man pulled out a knife and demanded cash.
“Feeling that their safety was threatened, the victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he left,” police said in a press release Friday. Police searched for the suspect but did not locate him.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who is 40 to 55 years old.
He is approximately 5-foot, 7-inches tall with a stocky build and longer black and gray hair. He appeared that the suspect had a scar above his right eye.
The suspect was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with fur liner, baggy white cargo style pants, and red shoes with white laces. The suspect possibly goes by the name or alias of “Markle” and is possibly recently here in Boise from Texas.
Anyone with any information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact 911 in an emergency situation or non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
