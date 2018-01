Body camera captures Ramon Milanez chase

An Ada County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a motorist for expired registration just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2017, in Kuna. The vehicle sped away and during the pursuit, and after a couple minutes the deputy reported shots fired. He stops the high-speed pursuit and follows at a safer distance. The suspect who fired on the deputy was later identified as Ramon Milanez.