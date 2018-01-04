More Videos

Crime

Thief returns Boise’s 5-foot Christmas star — but it’s damaged

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 02:56 PM

The person who stole the star off the top of the city’s 30-foot Christmas tree relented — and returned it.

“Boise Police would like to thank the suspect for deciding to do the right thing and returning the star,” police said in a press release Thursday afternoon. “The investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.”

The thief, who has not been identified, emailed the Downtown Boise Association on Wednesday, police said. The DBA referred the person to police, who recovered the star.

The bad news: It’s damaged.

“Officer Schiffler did find $100 cash attached to the ornament,” the DBA said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The business association said is removing the Christmas tree soon, so they plan to donate the $100 to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

A man staying at a hotel on the Grove Plaza used his phone to shoot video of the theft, which occurred around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Downtown Boise Association put out a plea to the public to help in recovering in the star-shaped snowflake, which is about 5 feet tall by 3 feet wide. The star is valued at about $500.

“Since the Downtown Christmas Tree is a symbol of peace and goodwill, if the person who took the star found that spirit in giving the ornament back, we feel the best outcome is for all of us to share that spirit and be grateful,” the Downtown Boise Association said in its Facebook post.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

