Thief returns Boise’s 5-foot Christmas star — but it’s damaged

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows Police are looking for a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper, as captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress. Police are looking for a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper, as captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress. Darrin Walton

