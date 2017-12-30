Former Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon of Caldwell
Crime

Former Idaho lawmaker Hixon gets second DUI charge this month

By Rocky Barker

rbarker@idahostatesman.com

December 30, 2017 10:32 PM

Former Caldwell Republican lawmaker Brandon Hixon was arrested for the second time this month Saturday for driving while under the influence.

Hixon was arrested by Caldwell Police and placed in the Canyon County jail Saturday evening. He was later released, Canyon officials said.

No more details were available late Saturday.

Hixon, 36, stepped down from the Idaho House in October amidst an investigation into sexual abuse, which is separately still under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's Office.

He was arrested December 9 in Meridian and charged with misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest. He will make his initial court appearance 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Ada County Courthouse on the December 9 charges.

Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker

