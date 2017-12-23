Gunman confronts Boise restaurant’s cashier, takes money intended for safe, says owner

The Westside Drive-In on State Street was the victim of an armed robbery Friday night, owner Lou Aaron told the Idaho Statesman.
Aaron said the robbery took place at around 10:30 p.m.
The Boise Police Department said it is currently investigating an armed robbery near 21st Street and State Street from Friday night.
Aaron told the Idaho Statesman the man was wearing blue jeans and a hooded, striped gray sweatshirt. The man, he said, had a gun and pointed it at the store’s cashier, who was on her way to deposit money in the restaurant’s safe after closing. The robber then chased the cashier but stopped after realizing the cashier had dropped the money, Aaron said. The robber picked up the undisclosed amount of money and escaped down the alley.
The Westside Drive-In opened in 1957 and has been a Boise institution since. It was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
If you have any information on the robbery, contact Boise police at 208-377-6790.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
