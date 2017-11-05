Boise police searching for man who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint near BSU

Boise Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint near Boise State University late Saturday evening, according to a BPD statement.
The alleged incident occurred on the east side of Broadway Avenue near the river around 11 p.m. on Saturday, though the victim didn’t report the robbery until midnight. According to police interviews, the suspect confronted the lone victim with a knife. The victim complied, and the assailant left the scene with an undisclosed amount of the victim’s property.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the man, whom the victim described as white or light-skinned Hispanic between 20 and 30 years old. The alleged robber was also said to be 5-foot-10-inches tall, about 180 pounds and wearing a red hoodie when the robbery occurred.
If you have any information about the crime, call police at 208-377-6790 or get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343cops.com or via the P3 Tips app.
