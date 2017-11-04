Convicted cop-killer Jonathan Renfro sentenced to death in Coeur d’Alene

Jonathan Renfro walks out of the courtroom at the Kootenai County Courthouse in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, after a jury found Renfro guilty of first-degree murder for killing of Coeur d’Alene police Sgt. Greg Moore. (Kathy Plonka / The Spokesman-Review) The Spokesman-Review Kathy Plonka