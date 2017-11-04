Convicted cop-killer Jonathan Renfro sentenced to death in Coeur d’Alene

Jonathan D. Renfro, who was convicted this month in the shooting death of Coeur d’Alene police Sgt. Greg Moore, was sentenced to death Saturday morning.
After ending the day Friday without a verdict, the jury reconvened in a packed Coeur d’Alene court room Saturday and had reached their decision by around 9:00 a.m.
The death penalty verdict comes after eight weeks of proceedings and six weeks of court hearings and testimony. Renfro was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 13.
When Judge Lansing Haynes read the death penalty verdict Saturday morning, he said that the jury found that the defense’s mitigation wasn’t enough to sentence Renfro to life in prison.
The state of Idaho has not carried out a death penalty sentence since 2012 and currently has seven people on death row. Three inmates have been executed since 1957.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Renfro, 28, did not exhibit emotion as the verdict was read Saturday, a day after he told the jury he would “accept that decision and will support it” if given the death penalty.
Moore’s family members and friend appeared emotional as court concluded. Moore’s wife, Lindy Moore, gave Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Dave Robins a long embrace before leaving the court room.
“Justice,” a Moore supporter said as she was leaving the courthouse.
Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said his department and Moore’s family will be giving a statement on Monday, but gave his initial thoughts on the verdict.
“The members of our department believe justice has been served,” White said outside of the courthouse.
The prosecution and defense said they couldn’t comment on Saturday’s verdict until after Monday’s sentencing hearing.
Comments