Crime

Intoxicated Kuna teen arrested after crime spree that ended in battering an elderly man

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

November 01, 2017 8:26 AM

A Kuna teenager was arrested last Thursday after a string of crimes that culminated when he broke into an elderly man’s home and beat the man, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, went on a “crime spree” during trick-or-treating in Kuna on Oct. 26. Police said the boy was intoxicated during the incidents and was hospitalized for treatment shortly after being arrested.

Around 8:30 p.m., the boy ran through the Sutter’s Mill neighborhood south of Kuna and Ten Mile roads, where he forced his way into a home on Yukon Drive. He began arguing with the residents of the home before trying to steal a truck in the driveway. A resident of the Yukon Drive home pulled the boy from the house before he was able to start the truck.

He then ran into a nearby home on Whitehorse Avenue, “where he battered an elderly man who lives there,” ACSO said. The boy took of his clothes and hid in a bedroom until Kuna Police found him there shortly after.

Police said the teenager did not know the residents of the two houses he broke into, and it wasn’t clear why he chose to break in.

Charges were pending Wednesday as Kuna Police continued their investigation.

