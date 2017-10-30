Surveillance video captured images of a man police say stole medications from a Fairview Avenue pharmacy on Monday.
Surveillance video captured images of a man police say stole medications from a Fairview Avenue pharmacy on Monday.
Surveillance video captured images of a man police say stole medications from a Fairview Avenue pharmacy on Monday.

Crime

Boise police looking for man who stole medications from Fairview pharmacy

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 10:09 AM

Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole medications from a Boise pharmacy on Monday morning, according to a Boise Police Department press release.

The suspect, described as an adult male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes, robbed a business on the 8100 block of West Fairview Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, BPD said. He got away with “an undisclosed quantity of medication,” and no other details on the type of medication were available.

Police said the man, who was wearing a white wrap on his face, headed northbound on foot.

Boise police are still investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

    J. Paul Goll was handcuffed at gunpoint on July 30, 2017, near Macks Creek Park after dispatchers received incorrect information that he pointed a firearm at someone.

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs
Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population
Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

View More Video