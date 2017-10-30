Boise police looking for man who stole medications from Fairview pharmacy

Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole medications from a Boise pharmacy on Monday morning, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
The suspect, described as an adult male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes, robbed a business on the 8100 block of West Fairview Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, BPD said. He got away with “an undisclosed quantity of medication,” and no other details on the type of medication were available.
Police said the man, who was wearing a white wrap on his face, headed northbound on foot.
Boise police are still investigating.
