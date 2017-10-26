Eagle man solicited sex from women working alone at jobs, police say

A 39-year-old Eagle man accused of soliciting sex from women who were working alone at local businesses was arrested outside a Boise restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher B. Grenfell was charged with one count of felony sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years old. Other charges are pending, the sheriff’s office says.
Grenfell is being held at the Ada County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
Ada County Sheriff’s detectives say they have evidence that Grenfell preyed on women working in businesses across the Treasure Valley, including tanning salons, pilates studios and retail stores.
He’s accused of asking the workers to take nude of photos of him, then he asks if they will have sex with him, sheriff’s officials said. His pitch is that it’s part of a bet, and he offers the women part of his winnings, the women told investigators.
After he’s rebuffed, Grenfell has been known to leave — then come back when other customers are gone, the sheriff’s office said.
They began investigating after receiving a report from an Eagle business last week. That led to other leads, including a case from September in which Grenfell was arrested. In that case, he was accused of soliciting sex from a girl who was under 18.
Anyone who has had similar encounters or information about this case is asked to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch, (208) 377-6790 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.
If convicted of battery of a minor child 16 or 17, Grenfell faces up to 25 years in prison.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
