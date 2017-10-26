Recognize this man? Meridian police say he stole a credit card and bought a Rolex

Meridian police are asking for help identifying a man accused of credit card fraud, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.
MPD on Thursday morning shared several surveillance photos of the suspect, who reportedly purchased a Rolex watch at Prestige Diamonds and Jewelry , 985 S. Progress Ave. in Meridian. Store officials called police shortly after the sale upon realizing the man had used a stolen credit card.
At the same time, police said, the owner of the credit card called police to report the card stolen and being fraudulently used for purchases.
If you recognize the suspect, call MPD at 208-888-6678.
