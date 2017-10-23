Ada sheriff: Hunter punched a man, then hit him with a shotgun. Can you help find him?

Ada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a hunter who reportedly punched another man in the face and then hit him with the butt of a shotgun, according to a press release.
ACSO said the altercation happened early on Oct. 14 in a private field in west Ada County on the 4400 block of McDermott Road.
A 65-year-old man told deputies he had permission to go bird hunting on private property when he ran into another hunter, dressed in camouflage, carrying a camouflage gun and accompanied by a chocolate Labrador retriever.
The alleged victim told deputies he asked the other hunter why he was on private property and explained that he wasn’t allowed to be there. Then, ACSO said, the suspect swore at the victim and punched him in the face.
The victim told deputies he was reeling from the punch when the other man grabbed the victim’s shotgun and hit the victim in the face again with the butt of the gun. The suspect then threw the victim’s shotgun into a nearby irrigation canal before running west along the canal towards McDermott Road.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who was described as 6-foot-4-inches tall, with “a red complexion.” He also wore a camouflage beanie. The victim was not hospitalized, but had “visible injuries to his mouth and eye,” police said.
If you have information about the incident or the suspect, call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or email cau@adaweb.net.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments