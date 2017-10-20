Mountain Home dentist pleads guilty to drug charge

Mountain Home dentist John Goodrich pleaded guilty Friday to felony distribution of a controlled substance.
Goodrich was charged in February in Ada County with providing a dental sedative, Halcion, to a woman for purposes that were not related to dental work. In March, he told the Statesman he gave the drug to a woman who was having a “microneedle facial” procedure done by an esthetician at a Boise medical office.
Friday, when asked by a judge why he was pleading guilty, Goodrich said he “gave (the woman) Halcion at her request to help her with fear.”
Goodrich reached a plea agreement under which prosecutors agreed to recommend he serve no more than 90 days of jail with work release in Elmore County, followed by probation. If he violates that probation, he could have to serve one to three years in prison.
Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon is not required to follow these recommendations.
Defense attorney Michael Bartlett told Reardon that he plans to argue for a withheld judgment for his client. That would allow Goodrich, if he successfully completes his probation, to ask for the conviction to be wiped from his record.
Goodrich is still licensed to practice dentistry, according to the Idaho Board of Dentistry.
His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in Ada County.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments