Mountain Home dentist expected to plead guilty Friday in drug case

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

October 18, 2017 5:08 PM

Mountain Home dentist John Goodrich, accused of prescribing or administering a sedative to a woman for purposes unrelated to dental work, is set to enter a guilty plea Friday, his attorney said Wednesday in court.

Goodrich was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance. It’s unclear if he will plead guilty to a different charge.

The complaint originally filed against Goodrich alleged he delivered a dental sedative called Halcion to another person around July 8 or 10, 2016. At his arraignment last March, he told a Statesman reporter that he gave a patient a sedative when she received a microneedle facial from an esthetician at a Boise medical office. Estheticians cannot legally prescribe medications.

Goodrich’s defense attorney, Michael Bartlett, said in court Wednesday that a plea agreement had been reached but that he needed time to discuss the plea with his client.

Ada County Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon scheduled a change of plea hearing for 3 p.m. Friday.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

