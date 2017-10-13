Woman robbed outside credit union by men who never entered bank, police say

A 25-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Idaho Central Credit Union on Friday in Meridian.
The victim was an employee of the bank and was sitting in her vehicle eating lunch around 1:45 p.m. when a gold four-door sedan pulled in front of her, facing her head-on, according to police. The credit union is located in the 3300 block of E. Ustick Road.
The vehicle was occupied by two white males wearing mirrored sunglasses and hoodies. After a few minutes one of the males came to her window and pointed a handgun at her with his left hand, demanding her purse and wallet. The suspect took them and got back in the gold-colored vehicle, and the pair drove away.
The suspect with the handgun is described as 20 to 30 years old and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and had a tattoo on his left wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
