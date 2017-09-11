Man arrested in Boise on rape charge, $1.7M Oregon warrant

A 54-year-old fugitive from Oregon — wanted in that state on a $1.7 million warrant for alleged sex crimes — was arrested in Boise on Friday after a woman reported he raped her near the Boise River, according to police.
The victim told police that her acquaintance, later identified as Allen Scott Hernandez, assaulted her late Thursday night, Boise police said in a news release Monday.
She also told investigators that he put a knife to her throat, a deputy prosecutor said at Hernandez’s arraignment Monday afternoon at the Ada County Courthouse.
The woman who reported the rape was interviewed by detectives and received emergency services at FACES of Hope Victim Center in Downtown Boise.
Police found Hernandez on Friday morning near 16th and Idaho streets in Boise, and they arrested him.
Upon his arrest, authorities learned that Hernandez has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Oregon’s Multnomah County, to the tune of $1,775,000. He was booked into jail on a felony rape charge and a felony charge of fugitive to Idaho.
The Oregon warrant accuses Hernandez of numerous crimes, including sodomy, kidnapping, assault and unlawful use of a weapon, a judge said at his arraignment.
Hernandez waived extradition to Oregon. He’s currently being held at the Ada County Jail on $1 million bond on the rape charge. His next court hearing is 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22.
