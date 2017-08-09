FBI believes Boise bank robber is ‘Great Outdoors Bandit’ — and offers $10K for tips

The FBI believes a suspect accused of robbing three banks across the Treasure Valley on Monday may be the “Great Outdoors Bandit,” a serial robber who has hit seven banks across Idaho and Utah.
The Great Outdoors Bandit — nicknamed for the Cabela’s hat and outdoorsy attire he wore during the first few robberies — has robbed six banks or credit unions since December 2016 and attempted one other.
On Monday he nearly doubled the number of robberies he’s accused of, attempting to rob a West Emerald Street bank in Boise around 11 a.m. and then holding up two Meridian banks an hour later.
Police were able to get a clear picture of him on Monday when he went into yet another Boise-area bank in an attempt to exchange the stolen cash for smaller bills.
The robber appeared to be in his early 30s, between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 135 pounds, Meridian police said. He wore a plaid shirt, dark pants and a blue and white baseball cap with a square logo, police said. In the past he has worn large black sunglasses, a green Cabela’s cap and black skinny jeans.
The FBI believes the suspect may be Hispanic, Native American or Middle Eastern. He has black hair and a black goatee.
He may be driving a small black or dark gray sport-utility or crossover vehicle, police said. Salt Lake City FBI said the vehicle may be a Mitsubishi Outlander with a chrome or silver rack on its top. The vehicle has Utah license plates.
FBI officials said the robbery streak started nine months ago when the suspect allegedly robbed a U.S. Bank inside the Albertson’s at 10500 West Overland in Boise. That same day, he robbed an Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 South Celebration Avenue in Meridian, police said.
On March 24, he allegedly robbed Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise. Two months later, police said, he held up Alpine Credit Union in Orem, Utah.
The FBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the bandit’s arrest and conviction. Call (833) 291-4306 with any information.
