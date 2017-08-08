Ex-Idaho jet boat builder sentenced in $3 million-plus fraud case

Jet-boat builder Christopher Bohnenkamp, charged with defrauding customers of his Idaho company, must serve five years and three months in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill handed down the sentence Tuesday morning, choosing the high end of federal sentencing guidelines. A decision on restitution — how much money should be paid to victims — was deferred to a later time. Prosecutors tallied the fraud at more than $3 million.
Bohnenkamp, who will be allowed to turn himself in, talked to the 30 people gathered in the courtroom before his sentence was handed down, saying he accepts full responsibility for his actions and considers this turning point “a new beginning..
“I will take care of the victims,” he said. “I feel horrible, horrible.”
After the sentence, the 42-year-old walked quickly out of the courtroom with his wife and attorney, silently rebuffing a reporter’s request for comment.
Several of Bohnenkamp’s victims presented impact statements, saying they lost vast sums of money, retirement plans, dreams and health through purchases of Bohnenkamp-crafted jet boats that never materialized.
“I believed he was a masterful salesman and boat builder ... I later learned he was a masterful liar and manipulator,” Leland Spindler said in court, saying he took many years to earn the $111,0000 he lost to Bohenkamp “to support his gambling habit.”
By telephone from Montana, Grant Lungren told the court he paid $100,000 to Bohnenkamp and spent an additional $56,000 in legal fees related to the case.
“It will take us six years to replace what he stole,” Lungren said. “What this really means is he stole our retirement. And worst of all, he stole my health.”
Federal prosecutors sought the 63-month prison sentence imposed by Winmill, plus $3.2 million in restitution and a $3.7 million forfeiture judgment. Defense attorney Chuck Peterson recommended a 36-month sentence, less than the bottom end of the federal guideline, saying it would better enable Bohnenkamp to earn money and repay the victims.
Winmill told Bohnenkamp he had “seriously considered” a sentence stiffer than 63 months, but was swayed by defense arguments — particularly the fact that Bohnenkamp’s Idaho company had completed 100 boats for presumably satisfied customers. That left between 16 (according to the defense) and 28 (according to the prosecution) boats that had been paid for but not completed.
Bohnenkamp pleaded guilty in April to one count each of wire fraud and bank fraud. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped 25 other fraud counts. Winmill accepted the deal, saying he believes the remaining charges adequately reflect the seriousness of the crime.
According to the plea agreement, Bohnenkamp knew his companies were broke but continued to take money from more than a dozen customers.
Bohnenkamp owned Treasure Valley Marine and Bohnenkamp’s Whitewater Customs in Boise. The Statesman reported in 2015 that he had taken prepaid orders from many customers — some paying tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars for boats and trailers. Bohnenkamp never fulfilled their orders.
He eventually moved to upstate New York to start a new business providing boat tours, and although ownership of that business was transferred to a former employee, he and his family continued to draw about $14,000 per month in salaries from that company plus expenses prosecutors and the judge called “extravagant.”
