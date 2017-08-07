Driver arrested on suspected manslaughter after fatal Elmore County crash

Law enforcement arrested the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night in Elmore County on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger died in the crash.
The crash happened around 9:19 p.m. on Interstate 84, near milepost 111, and the driver was identified as 28-year-old Howard Johnson, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area, about 13 miles away from the crash, after recieving a report about a vehicle driving all over the road and almost hitting other vehicles.
As the responding deputy activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled in the median, ejecting the passenger.
The passenger was later pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. The passenger’s name has not been released. Johnson was not injured and he rejected any medical treatment on scene.
Johnson was booked into the Elmore County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor driving without privileges.
The investigation is ongoing.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
