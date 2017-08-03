Barricaded gunman reported in Ontario; police block off neighborhood

An active shooter has been reported in a residential area near Murakami Produce in Ontario, and police agencies are blocking off access to Southwest 18th Avenue and Southeast Second Street, the Argus Observer reports.
An unknown, barricaded gunman is said to be firing shots in the area, apparently with a rifle, the newspaper reports. The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police Department and Oregon State Police responded to the incident late Thursday. Police have called nearby businesses to ask that no one travels in the area, the Argus Observer reports.
Rescue crews are at the ready, and roads in the area are expected to be barricaded, the newspaper reports.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
