Meridian police arrest couple on heroin trafficking, meth charges

Fiancés Reis Lowe and Keri Adair, both 29, were taken to the Ada County Jail after police found about 50 grams of heroin and 29 grams of methamphetamine in a Meridian home, according to a Thursday news release.
Both face felony charges of trafficking heroin and possession of meth with intent to deliver, Meridian police said, and Adair also is charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. The drugs were seized and the couple arrested after officers served a search warrant at their home in the 3300 block of Acarerra Court about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Police also seized a numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a Walther P22 handgun, and Adair was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalis.
Both suspects remained in the Ada County Jail Thursday. Jail records list Adair as a Meridian resident, and Lowe as a Kuna resident.
