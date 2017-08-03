Keri Adair
Keri Adair Provided by Meridian police
Keri Adair Provided by Meridian police

Crime

Meridian police arrest couple on heroin trafficking, meth charges

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

August 03, 2017 10:22 AM

Fiancés Reis Lowe and Keri Adair, both 29, were taken to the Ada County Jail after police found about 50 grams of heroin and 29 grams of methamphetamine in a Meridian home, according to a Thursday news release.

Both face felony charges of trafficking heroin and possession of meth with intent to deliver, Meridian police said, and Adair also is charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. The drugs were seized and the couple arrested after officers served a search warrant at their home in the 3300 block of Acarerra Court about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Police also seized a numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a Walther P22 handgun, and Adair was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalis.

Both suspects remained in the Ada County Jail Thursday. Jail records list Adair as a Meridian resident, and Lowe as a Kuna resident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:17

Best practices for preventing fires at home
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video