Nampa man ran from officers, but left his two passengers behind

Nampa police would still like to find a 25-year-old man they say fled from officers just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Brandon K. Stephenson of Nampa has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in an Elmore County drug case.
He is also apparently a person of interest in a case Nampa police are investigating. When detectives recognized him Monday, they attempted to stop the dark blue 2006 BMW he was driving.
Detectives followed the vehicle to the area near Franklin Road and North McDermott Road, where they attempted a traffic stop.
The driver continued to flee police, though the chase apparently didn’t otherwise violate traffic laws, police said. Stephenson then entered a residential area south of Cherry Lane, off of Ten Mile Road, where the pursuit stopped.
Detectives lost sight of the vehicle but later found it at a dead end on Pine Avenue, east of Black Cat Road. Stephenson reportedly ran away, leaving behind two passengers.
Officers questioned the passengers, then released them. They at one point used a drone to help search for Stephenson, police said.
Anyone with information on Stephenson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 343COPS.com.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments