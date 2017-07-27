Boise man accused of possessing child pornography

Boise Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday who is accused of possessing several thousand images of child pornography.
Officers received a tip in March about Gregory Pelton and investigated him for five months before finding evidence at his residence in the area of Clover Drive and State Street.
Police reported that the images found involved children ranging in age from 2 to adolescents. Evidence does not indicate that any of the images involved local children.
Pelton was arrested on 10 counts of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
