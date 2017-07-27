Gregory Pelton
Gregory Pelton Ada County Jail
Gregory Pelton Ada County Jail

Crime

Boise man accused of possessing child pornography

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

July 27, 2017 3:16 PM

Boise Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday who is accused of possessing several thousand images of child pornography.

Officers received a tip in March about Gregory Pelton and investigated him for five months before finding evidence at his residence in the area of Clover Drive and State Street.

Police reported that the images found involved children ranging in age from 2 to adolescents. Evidence does not indicate that any of the images involved local children.

Pelton was arrested on 10 counts of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:17

Best practices for preventing fires at home
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video