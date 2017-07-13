What to do if you've been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Larry Vanner Bob Evans Interview

Crime

Larry Vanner Bob Evans Interview

Do you recognize this man? He is a drifter known as Bob Evans who died in a California prison in 2010 after killing his girlfriend. Recently, New Hampshire police connected him to five unsolved homicides, including his young daughter. Evans may have been in Eastern Idaho in the late 1980s. This video shows a Contra Costa Sheriff's Office detective interviewing Evans about the disappearance of his girlfriend in 2002.

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect

Crime

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect

Boise police detectives gather evidence at a residence in West Boise Monday May 15, 2017, the last known address of suspect Joshua Dundon. Dundon is being sought after taking his two daughters, now missing, out of elementary school last week. Dundon's pickup truck was found burned at a remote location in Nevada on Monday.

After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project

Crime

After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project

On March 22, Chris Tapp was released early from prison after serving 20 years for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996. Following nearly 30 hours of interrogation, Tapp confessed to assisting in the crime. Even though DNA collected at the scene does not match Tapp or any of the people he confessed to helping commit the crime, a jury convicted him of aiding and abetting in the rape and murder of Dodge. With the help of Idaho Innocence Project and Dodge's mother, Carol, Tapp has been released early from prison and a search is on for the real killer.