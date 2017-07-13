What to do if you've been in a car accident

On March 22, Chris Tapp was released early from prison after serving 20 years for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996. Following nearly 30 hours of interrogation, Tapp confessed to assisting in the crime. Even though DNA collected at the scene does not match Tapp or any of the people he confessed to helping commit the crime, a jury convicted him of aiding and abetting in the rape and murder of Dodge. With the help of Idaho Innocence Project and Dodge's mother, Carol, Tapp has been released early from prison and a search is on for the real killer.