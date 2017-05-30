Meridian couple arrested after 6-year-old boy found living in filthy home

Meridian police arrested a couple on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy in their care was found living in filth, said Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
Joshua Lee Rose, 38, and Heather Leann Manning, 29, both face felony counts of injury to a child.
Basterrechea said Meridian Police Department went to conduct a welfare check at the couple’s apartment in the 300 block of East Gruber Street after the Department of Health and Welfare received a tip about the family.
“Once officers arrived, they could smell a strong odor of urine,” Basterrechea said.
Inside the home, the officers found soiled mattresses and soiled clothing on the floor, trash and rotting food.
“There were also prescription pills within reach of the child,” a 6-year-old boy.
Basterrechea said the boy has been placed in the care of other relatives. He showed no signs of other abuse, the deputy chief said.
It’s not clear what the boy’s relationship was to either Rose or Manning, who married earlier this month, according to their Facebook profiles.
“It was absolutely a filthy residence,” Basterrechea said. “Unfortunately we come across these too often.”
