May 27, 2017 12:38 PM

Boise police looking for driver who allegedly hit jogger with his car, then choked him

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Ada County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a driver they say hit a jogger with his car and then choked the jogger, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The release said a man was jogging northbound on the 8th Street Extension around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he was sideswiped by a small car. The jogger told police that the driver of the car then got out of the vehicle as the two began to argue. The jogger said he tried to use pepper spray, which didn’t work due to windy conditions.

The two men fought, police said, and the jogger claimed the driver choked him, left him on the side of the road and drove away.

When paramedics arrived, they found the jogger lying on the dirt road “badly injured.” According to the release, the man (who was not identified) was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is believed to be a man between 18 and 25 years old, about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. His car was described as a tan, late-’90s model passenger vehicle — possibly a Honda. The car had no rear license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Ada County dispatch at 208 377-6790 or email cau@adaweb.net.

