Boise man serving time for terrorism plot is indicted for trying to kill prison warden

A Boise man serving 25 years in federal prison for his role in a terror plot has been indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to kill the warden of the federal prison where he is serving his sentence.
A California grand jury on Wednesday indicted Fazliddin Kurbanov, 34, on three counts: attempted murder of a federal officer, assault on a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and possession by an inmate of a prohibited object intended to be used as a weapon.
The indictment alleges that Kurbanov used a prison-made knife to attack Warden Calvin Johnson at the Federal Correctional Institute at Victorville on May 31, 2016. Johnson was seriously injured but has recovered.
If convicted of all three charges, Kurbanov could faces a maximum sentence of 45 years.
Kurbanov and his family came to the United States as refugees from Uzbekistan in 2009. He eventually settled in Boise, living in an apartment near Curtis and Franklin roads.
A federal jury in Boise found him guilty in August 2015 of providing material support to a terrorist group in Uzbekistan and possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge sentenced Kurbanov to 25 years in prison. “He intended to carry out jihad on the United States,” Lodge said during sentencing in January 2016. “He intended to explode a bomb in the U.S. to send a message, much like that delivered in the 911 attacks.”
