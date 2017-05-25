Nampa man charged with stalking woman, then pretending to be a police officer

Craig Strasburg, 46, is accused of showing up at the Nampa church where the woman works, pulling out a folding knife during an argument, then calling her using an app that made the call appear to be coming from the Nampa Police Department.
The caller said he was a Nampa officer investigating the incident, but the woman was being interviewed by real officers at the time and recognized the voice on the phone as Strasburg’s, Nampa police spokesman Tim Riha said.
Strasburg remained in the Canyon County jail Thursday afternoon on charges of first-degree stalking, impersonating a police officer, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, trespassing and multiple violations of a protection order. The incidents happened Monday.
He is suspected of stalking the woman since last November despite a no-contact order, Riha said. Investigators say he tried to give the woman a note and they argued, at which point he pulled a knife out of his pocket and the woman ran outside and called police, Riha said.
The man did not open the knife, but the woman felt threatened, Riha said. The fraudulent phone call came later that day, while she was recounting the incident to police.
Strasburg was arrested in Ada County and later transferred to the Canyon County jail.
Comments