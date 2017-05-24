Nampa police investigating drive-by shooting

Four juveniles inside the house when the drive-by shooting occurred were not injured.
The shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, on the 100 block of North Ethel Drive, according to Nampa police.
When officers arrived on scene, they found spent casings on the street in front of the house. At least two bullets entered the home.
A nearby resident reported seeing a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a Honda, turning toward the area of the shooting just before it occurred.
Police have not determined if the shooting is gang-related.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Nampa police at (208) 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $1,000 if information provided leads to a felony arrest.
