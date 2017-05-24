Crime

May 24, 2017 5:32 PM

Nampa police investigating drive-by shooting

By Cynthia Sewell

csewell@idahostatesman.com

Four juveniles inside the house when the drive-by shooting occurred were not injured.

The shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, on the 100 block of North Ethel Drive, according to Nampa police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found spent casings on the street in front of the house. At least two bullets entered the home.

A nearby resident reported seeing a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a Honda, turning toward the area of the shooting just before it occurred.

Police have not determined if the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Nampa police at (208) 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $1,000 if information provided leads to a felony arrest.

Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect

After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 1:22

After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect
0:43

"It happened fast": Mountain Home man recalls Monday incident that left deputy wounded, suspect dead
Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:18

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos