Help the Statesman track hate crimes in Idaho and the U.S.

Have you been the victim of a hate crime? Have you seen others attacked for their race, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability or sexual orientation? If so, tell us about it.
The Idaho Statesman is teaming up with other news organizations to track hate incidents in Idaho and across the United States.
The project, called Documenting Hate, is being led by nonprofit investigative newsroom ProPublica. The effort collects information about hate-based assaults, threats, vandalism and other offenses, to be entered into a national database.
Since there is no reliable national data on the nature or prevalence of hate crimes and bias incidents, ProPublica started the project in January to determine if hate crimes truly are happening more frequently since the 2016 election.
Almost 80 newsrooms have joined the project and have already collected nearly 3,000 reports of hate crimes from across the country.
If you have been a victim or a witness to a hate crime or bias incident, tell us what you’ve experienced using the form below. Please include your contact details, so reporters can follow up with you to investigate the incident.
The data submitted will not be reported to law enforcement nor shared with anyone outside of the team working on the project.
If the embedded form is not dispaying properly, click here to submit your information in a new window.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
