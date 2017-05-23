Caldwell police still figuring out what bomb squad found at a business Tuesday

An employee spotted the metal cylinder Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Caldwell business, and the Nampa police bomb squad was called to remove it.
“Any unknown item is hazardous until we determine what it is; at this time (we) haven’t determined what it is,” Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright said Wednesday morning, declining to describe the cylinder’s size or other characteristics. “We are still in the early stages of the investigation.”
The business and adjacent businesses in the 6000 block of Cleveland Boulevard were evacuated as a precaution after the device was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
“We are still investigating how the item came to be at the business,” Wright said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
