Judge confirms Boise 19-year-old responsible for last June’s Table Rock fire

twitter email Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited with a fireworks violation relating to the Table Rock Fire, which consumed at least 2,500 acres, threatened dozens of homes and blackened a well-known Boise Foothills landmark in late June 2016. Kemp for months denied having anything to do with starting the fire; he later pleaded guilty in February 2017. Jason Lantz jlantz@idahostatesman.com

