Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-Ada deputy, who aims to get his job back

Matthew Pond, 28, was charged with felony attempted strangulation in connection with a February incident in Caldwell. That charge was dismissed at the Canyon County Courthouse Monday.
In a statement released by his attorney, Tom Dominick, Pond said he is “excited and relieved that the Prosecutor’s Office has seen fit to dismiss this false allegation.”
“I look forward to exploring my employment status with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and am hopeful that I will soon be able to return to serving the wonderful people of Ada County and the State of Idaho,” said Pond, who was dismissed from the sheriff’s office after his arrest.
No response was immediately available from the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning, and it is unclear whether Pond has formally asked to get his job back.
The investigation began after Pond called 911 in late February because of a disturbance, Caldwell police said. Pond and his girlfriend had been in an argument on the phone and when she went to his home, he attempted to leave, police said.
According to police, the woman attempted to chase Pond with her vehicle, then went back to the house and told police about an incident of domestic violence that she claimed had occurred several days earlier, on Feb. 17, at Pond’s home. The attempted strangulation charge was filed after the woman provided prosecutors with some recordings, police said.
“I have maintained my innocence throughout this ordeal and am incredibly grateful to my family and friends for standing by me and giving me such incredible support and love through a situation that can only be described as a nightmare,” Pond said in Monday’s statement.
If convicted of attempted felony strangulation, Pond could have faced up to 15 years in prison.
CORRECTION: This article originally misspelled the name of attorney Tom Dominick.
