Nampa man sentenced in 2016 hit-and-run pedestrian death

Tristian D. Myers, Nampa, was sentenced on Monday to three to five years after the 2016 death of Leslie Nassar. Myers had pleaded guilty in March to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony, and vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor.
Myers was driving a pickup truck that hit Nassar and two of his daughters, ages 3 and 8, in Middleton in October, 2016.
Nassar had just walked his oldest daughter to a bus to take her to a co-ed wrestling tournament. He was returning home with his younger daughters when they were struck by Myers. Nassar later died at a local hospital. His daughters survived.
Nassar, co-owner of Wrangling Cats — a Sydney, Australia, digital production studio — was an Australian citizen who was living in Nampa with his wife, the couple’s three daughters and his in-laws.
