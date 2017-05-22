Tristian D. Myers
Tristian D. Myers
Tristian D. Myers

Crime

May 22, 2017 7:23 PM

Nampa man sentenced in 2016 hit-and-run pedestrian death

By Anna Webb

awebb@idahostatesman.com

Tristian D. Myers, Nampa, was sentenced on Monday to three to five years after the 2016 death of Leslie Nassar. Myers had pleaded guilty in March to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony, and vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor.

Myers was driving a pickup truck that hit Nassar and two of his daughters, ages 3 and 8, in Middleton in October, 2016.

Nassar had just walked his oldest daughter to a bus to take her to a co-ed wrestling tournament. He was returning home with his younger daughters when they were struck by Myers. Nassar later died at a local hospital. His daughters survived.

Nassar, co-owner of Wrangling Cats — a Sydney, Australia, digital production studio — was an Australian citizen who was living in Nampa with his wife, the couple’s three daughters and his in-laws.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:18

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect
Woman gives to repair Anne Frank Memorial 1:18

Woman gives to repair Anne Frank Memorial
Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct 3:13

Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos