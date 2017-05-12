Suspected killer faces new charges for injury to child

The Meridian man, who in a jealous rage shot another man in the head on April 28, now faces six felony charges, plus one misdemeanor.
Phillip Cabrera, 38, is accused of breaking into his estranged wife’s Nampa home, in the 4100 block of Bear Valley Drive, and fatally shooting 34-year-old Andrew Shepard.
When Shepard was first shot, Shepard was holding Cabrera’s 10-month-old baby. Shepard suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and head and died on scene.
On top of the first-degree murder charge, Cabrera is also charged on suspicion of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, unlawful discharge of a weapon in a home, burglary, felony injury to a child, misdemeanor malicious injury to a property with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
The violent, drug-fueled incident began when Cabrera went to the home, high on cocaine and armed with multiple guns, and attempted to break into the home, according to police.
He claimed in a police interview that his wife was “cheating on him” with Shepard. Cabrera’s baby and another 9-year-old child were in the home at the time.
Cabrera admitted in an interview with police to shooting Shepard, bringing weapons to the home, breaking down the trailer’s door and slashing Shepard’s vehicle’s tires, according to a court document.
Nampa Police believe Cabrera fired multiple shots in the home, two of which struck a nearby neighbor’s trailer home.
The first Nampa police officer on scene reported that when they approached the home, the front door had reportedly been kicked in. The officer claimed Cabrera “smiled, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at (the officer’s) head.”
After firing multiple shots outside, Cabrera threw his weapon onto the porch surrendered. No officers were injured in the incident and none of the officers fired their weapons.
Cabrera remains in Canyon County jail without bond and his next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. June 1.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
