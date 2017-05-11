Idaho City man accused of lewd conduct with a child

A 41-year-old Idaho City man was booked into the Ada County Jail on three felony charges earlier this week.
Jared Noel Hendryx was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one count of enticing a child through use of the Internet or other communication device.
Hendryx was arraigned in Boise County Court on Wednesday. Bond was set at $75,000. Hendryx was still in jail Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Web site.
The criminal complaint against Hendryx says he had genital-to-genital contact with the victim two times, on or between April 8 and April 28 in Boise County. Hendryx is also accused of using a communications device to lure or entice the child to engage in sex acts.
Boise County Prosecutor Dan Blocksom said he could not answer questions about whether the victim was known to Hendryx, who made the abuse allegations or if investigators suspect there are other victims.
“Boise County is a pretty small community, and word travels fast here, so providing additional details at this point could be especially problematic,” Blocksom said.
Hendryx has not previously been charged with any sex crimes in Idaho, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on May 22 in Boise County before Judge Roger E. Cockerille.
