May 10, 2017 4:00 PM

Boise Police search for child enticement suspect

By Ruth Brown



Boise Police detectives continue to search for the man they believe attempted to entice three juveniles in a secluded area on a trail last month.

The attempted child enticement and battery occurred April 22 in the Foothills behind Camel’s Back Park.

A sketch of suspect was released Wednesday.

Reports indicate the man may have also touched the children without consent, which constitutes battery. The man then left the area and possibly got into a car in the parking lot of the park.

The juveniles left the park and told a trusted adult about the interaction, according to Boise Police.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

To contact Crime Stoppers, reporting parties may visit 343Cops.com or call 208-343-COPS(2677).

Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

