Stalking suspect apprehended in North End after Boise police search

Boise police have arrested a suspect in a stalking case shortly after asking for the public’s help in locating the man, according to a Boise Police Department tweet sent out Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man was taken into custody “without incident” after being found in a shed near 24th and Brumback. Officers were initially searching for the alleged stalker in the area of State and 23d streets.
UPDATE: The suspect was found in a shed near 24th & Brumback and taken into custody without incident— Boise PD (@BoisePD) May 10, 2017
According to the tweet, the man, whose name has not been given, is a suspect in a domestic violence stalking case. Police included a photo of the suspect in their original tweetand encouraged anyone who sees him to call 911.
BPD spokesman Ryan Larrondo said no further details about the man or the case were available around 1 p.m.
Comments