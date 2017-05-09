Eagle officers stun branch-wielding suspect after reports of neighborhood crime spree

Wesley R. Williams, 38, was booked into the Ada County Jail before dawn Tuesday on five felonies plus a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing officers.
Eagle police, a division of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, are trying to figure out why Williams reportedly broke into stranger’s homes, tore up the turf with a stolen jeep and then tried to attack officers, according to an account of the incident posted by ACSO.
An officer ultimately used a Taser to subdue the Boise man, who reportedly approached him threateningly with an 8-foot-long branch, ACSO reports.
The string of events began shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Ada County dispatchers got a call reporting that a man broke into a home in the 600 block of North Parkinson Street in Eagle, and the resident grabbed a handgun and yelled at the intruder to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.
The intruder reportedly ran across the street and kicked in the front door of a home, grabbed some keys and stole a Jeep before returning to the first house and trying to get back inside, ACSO reports. The man then reportedly walked around the home, picked up a railroad tie from the yard and threw it through a window.
The man then reportedly ran back to the Jeep and drove to another house nearby, where he “did several donuts in the yard, tearing up the grass,” according to the ACSO post. He then reportedly grabbed a long tree branch and used it to bang on the door of that house.
That’s when police arrived, and Williams reportedly approached an officer, ignoring repeated commands to stop and raising the branch over his head before the officer used a Taser to stop him, ACSO reports.
Williams continued yell and act erratically after he was restrained, so he was strapped to a gurney and taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office reports. After he was medically cleared, he was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 5 a.m.
Investigators are not sure how Williams got to the neighborhood, and they say he does not appear to have any connection to any of the people whose homes were targeted.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 377-6790.
In addition to the misdemeanor resisting charge, Williams faces five felonies: two counts of burglary, two counts of malicious destruction of property and one grand theft.
