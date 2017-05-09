Former Portland-area sheriff’s deputy given probation in sex case involving Meridian boy

Michael E. Alexander, 46, avoided being sent to prison and instead was placed on 5 years probation during sentencing Monday in Canyon County District Court in Caldwell.
Judge Christopher Nye also ordered Alexander to pay a $546 fine.
Alexander had faced up to life in prison after having sex with a 15-year-old Meridian boy who he met through a phone dating app.
In March, Alexander pleaded guilty to felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. Prosecutors said Alexander twice drove to Idaho, in June and September 2015, to have sex with the boy.
The pair met through a phone app geared toward gay and bisexual men. The boy, who said he was 18 on his online profile, began texting Alexander while vacationing on the Oregon coast in early 2015.
The Meridian Police Department began an investigation after the teen’s mother found text messages on her son’s phone and contacted police.
In the texts, Alexander and the boy discussed having sex in Alexander’s pickup. Investigators also found a photo provided to the boy showing Alexander in his police uniform sitting behind a desk.
Alexander served as a patrol sergeant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed on administrative leave in February 2016, after Meridian police notified his employer about the investigation.
Alexander, who had worked for the agency for 19 years, resigned in March 2016.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
